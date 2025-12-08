IndiGo flights cancelled with 300–400 daily cancellations

​Chaos ensued in airports across India after air travellers faced several jolts after learning of repeated flight cancellations and delays over the past 7 days. Vizag saw 10 IndiGo flights cancelled in a single day yesterday, out of the 11 services that operate. According to reports, over 2,500 IndiGo flights were cancelled, and projections show over 3,800, including all the disruptions.

​

The reason behind these cancellations and disruptions is the introduction of new rules implemented by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India’s primary regulatory body that oversees safety, services, and the licensing of pilots and crew, and is responsible for maintaining high quality. The regulations, Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), prioritise pilot and crew resting time to curb issues like fatigue and stress to ensure safety. The new regulations have provided extended resting time to crew and pilots, curbing night flying, leading to an unprepared shortage of resources.

​

The sudden reshuffling of the schedule during peak travel season has created a domino effect of delays, cancellations, lack of communication, and confusion. The FDTL was a very thoughtful initiative, but came with unforeseen consequences. Cities like Delhi and Mumbai have cancelled 220-250 IndiGo flights in a day alone.

​

Thousands of passengers, from all age groups including students, families, infants, and the elderly, have reportedly been stranded for 12 to 24 hours at the airports, with many opting to sleep on the cold terminal floors in this cold winter, while others waited for their luggage that took forever to appear. Many reported missing baggage. Passengers travelling with coffins enclosing their deceased loved ones were stranded with no clue.

​

The DGCA has issued a notice to the CEO of IndiGo, Pieter Elbers, for a written explanation within 24 hours. However, the Supreme Court rejected the PIL on hearing the chaos that ensued, stating that necessary steps had been taken.

​

The highlight of this entire meltdown, an issue of even more grave seriousness than the cancellation and rescheduling itself, is the lack of communication from the airline’s side. Many have reported no communication or clarity on the situation apart from the generic SMS alerts. The IndiGo staff, upon being asked to, were reportedly unwilling to provide any information on the status. The passengers state that they are being kept in the dark and that the bare minimum courtesy of giving them a clear picture of the situation or updating them on what to expect wasn’t communicated, worsening the situation with passengers’ frustration spiralling out of control.

