New Airlines in India: Al Hind, Fly Express & Shankh Air

On Wednesday, December 24, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu posted on X stating that India was gearing up to welcome three new airlines, Al Hind Air, and Fly Express, and another airline based out of Uttar Pradesh, Shankh Air, which had long received its NOC, is set to start flights from 2026.

His post on X, formerly Twitter, said, “Al Hind and Fly Express have no objection certificates from the civil aviation ministry to start operations”. Further, he stated that it has been the Ministry’s goal to encourage new Indian airlines, citing schemes like UDAN, which have encouraged small-scale airlines like Star Air, India One Air, and Fly 91, which play an important role in regional connectivity, expressing hope for further growth, stating that there was scope for it.

The Aviation Ministry has approved and issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the two new airlines following the Indigo fiasco in December and the public backlash that ensued. Around 5,000 flights were cancelled, and 1,600 flights were grounded in a single day on December 5, by India’s leading airline company, Indigo, which paralysed India’s domestic travel.

Many reels surfaced on the internet showing the ordeal of passengers missing their own weddings and receptions, while others missed important exams like Prelims and Mains for UPSC.