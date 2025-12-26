Rushikonda buildings handover draws criticism from MLA

BJP MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju from North Visakhapatnam criticised the Cabinet sub-committee for handing over the Rushikonda buildings to major hotel chains, including the Taj Group, HII Hotels and The Leela Group.

On Thursday, December 25, the MLA stated that neither he nor other local representatives or civic leaders had been consulted regarding this decision. He further expressed dissatisfaction with the decision-making process. He had confirmed with fellow political leaders that no one was consulted on this matter. He asked if the Committee had engaged in any meetings or discussions with political leaders or community representatives, and whether the opinions of the people of Visakhapatnam were taken into consideration.

He emphasised that until now, the common people of Vizag had access to visit the palatial buildings in Rushikonda, built during the YSRCP government’s term. But if the buildings are given to the hotel groups, the common man will no longer be able to visit these places. The opinions of people in Vizag matter, he said.

On Wednesday, December 24, State Finance Minister Payyavula Kesav stated that grand hotel groups have shown interest in converting buildings on the Rushikonda hills into hotels with villas and beachfront view bungalows. He also mentioned the potential for building additional structures to make the property commercially viable. Another round of meetings will be held on December 28 to discuss the topic.

