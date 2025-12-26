Social service activities stressed by Visakhapatnam CP

City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi has exhorted the police officers to take part in social service activities, besides discharging their duties. The CP, who visited the Two Town law and order and crime police stations on 26 December, said, “One should consider service to humanity as a service to God and help others.”

He inquired of the officials about the staff’s performance. He also went around the station premises and planted saplings. He underlined the importance of maintaining law and order and addressing women’s issues.

The CP instructed the officers to work with commitment to control illegal activities. Effective patrolling should be carried out to prevent thefts, he said. He also said the police should reach the spot immediately after receiving the emergency call (100).

Later, the CP participated in the service programmes organised under the leadership of the 32nd ward corporator Kandula Nagaraju, the 33rd ward corporator Beeshetti Vasantha Lakshmi, and other people’s representatives. He distributed books and pens to students and fruits to the underprivileged.

