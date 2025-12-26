Cold Wave Grips North Andhra: Single-Digit Temperatures

Several parts in the North Andhra region, particularly the hilly areas in the ASR district, have been experiencing a cold wave for the past couple of days as temperatures have come down to single digits in places like Dumbriguda and Lambasingi.

While the minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Dumbriguda on 24 December, it was 8.3 degrees C in Lambasingi.

While the people in the hilly areas face hardship and health problems due to the biting cold, tourists from various parts throng the places during this season to have a thrill in the cold weather.

In Visakhapatnam city, people have been experiencing relatively cold weather this year, with temperatures hovering around 20 degrees Celsius in the morning and at night. A minimum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius was recorded in the city on 25 December.

Thick fog was seen at the airport, and the poor visibility sometimes forced diversion or cancellation of flights.

Cases of cold and cough due to cold weather are on the rise in the city.

Meanwhile, it has been forecast that cold weather will continue for some more days, with morning and night temperatures hovering around 18 to 25 degrees Celsius.

