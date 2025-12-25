Smart Street Vending Market Scheme: ₹1,425 Cr Vizag Project

Visakhapatnam is set to have modern street vending zones as the Andhra Pradesh government launches the Smart Street Vending Market scheme, a Rs 1,425 crore project, to transform the city.​

On Wednesday, 24 December, Additional Commissioner P.M. Satyaveni and South constituency MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav held a meeting with the Zonal Commissioner, beneficiaries, and the Street Vending Committee at the GVMC Zone IV Office, as well as at other zonal offices and Gajuwaka. During the meeting, it was decided that Smart Street Vending Zones would be set up in three zones: RR Centre, Madhurwada, Suryabagh Central Park, and under Duvvada Flyover in Gajuwaka. This initiative is for the welfare of street vendors and also to enhance the urban beautification of Vizag.

This step is being taken after taking into consideration the welfare of street vendors and to support Self-Help Groups. The commissioner stated the Street Vendors ACT 2014 (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending), which makes it compulsory for surveys, proper planning of allocation, and the issue of Identity cards to vendors. Application forms to vendors who wish to open their establishments here will be issued from now on.

During Operation Lungs, led by GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, illegal encroachments were removed. These encroachments not only violated the law but also compromised safety and hygiene practices, posing health hazards to consumers. They also caused traffic bottlenecks.

