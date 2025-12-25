Kargil travel guide: Places to visit, stay & commute

Kargil is known as the pride of India. It was here that India recaptured the strategic peaks of Tiger Hill and Tololing from Pakistan in a high-altitude conflict, securing a decisive victory. Beyond its historic significance and the pride it holds, Kargil is also celebrated for its breathtaking beauty and mesmerizing autumns. Nestled within the Himalayas, this “Valley of Bravehearts” is home to the life-giving Suru River, the majestic Nun Kun peaks, and unique apricot blossoms.

Commute:

The commute from Vizag to Kargil involves a travel from Vizag to Delhi via air or train, followed by a bus ride from Delhi to Srinagar and then Srinagar to Leh. Train ride, taxi rides, and bike rides from Delhi are also an option.

Stay:

For budget-friendly stay options, one could go for Hotel D Kargil View, The Comfort Guest House, Hotel Zojila Residency, while for luxurious and premium experiences, you could go for Hotel The Haven Kargil, Ashina Eco Resort, and Hotel Royal Gasho.

Sightseeing:

With its majestic landscape, beautiful autumn hues, valleys, waterfalls, glaciers, and much more, Kargil’s natural beauty is underrated. Kargil is a historic trade town with a lot of underrated gems yet to be explored. The best time and season to travel to Kargil is between March to October, as the gates for travelling to Leh and Ladakh open around this time.

1. Apricot blossoms

During the month of April, the valley bursts into shades of white, pink, and coral peach as every corner blooms with the unique Apricot blossoms.

2. Kargil War Memorial

Dedicated in honor of the soldiers who laid their lives down during the 1999 Kargil War, this pink sandstone tomb has the martyrs’ names carved on it and offers an emotional experience. The mountains are set as a beautiful backdrop to this place.

3. Rangdum Monastery

Perched on a hill, this ancient, isolated, Buddhist monastery was built in the 18th century and is known for its stunning murals, beautiful courtyards, and serves as a religious sanctum amidst the glaciers and snowy valleys.

4. Hunderman Village

This remote village in LoC offers a glimpse into the life of the people living in this village that comes under the line of control.

​

5. Zanskar Valley

This rugged yet scenic valley is popular for trekking and other adventurous activities.

The valley is known for being one of the most stunning and breathtaking places. It is advised to visit here between April to October as the temperature is pleasant, ranging between 8-15 degrees. Carrying a generous number of warm winter clothes is a necessity at all times of the year.