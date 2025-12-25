Christmas Celebrations in Visakhapatnam: Prayers & Carols

Special prayers at colourfully decorated churches, singing carols, and the exchange of greetings marked Christmas in several parts of Visakhapatnam on 25 December.

Braving chilly weather, Christians attended churches for morning prayers.

Participation of the mayor, MLAs, and other prominent persons in the prayers at churches in the city marked the occasion.

Participating as the chief guest in the Christmas celebrations at the Pentecostal Church at Pendurthi, the mayor said that doing good, love, compassion, and forgiveness were taught by Jesus Christ and wished that this Christmas would bring joy and light to everyone. He exhorted Christians to help the poor.

Pentecostal Church Father Prasad preached the teachings and gospel of Jesus Christ and offered blessings.

Visakhapatnam South MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivas participated in the Christmas celebrations at the churches in his constituency.

