Top 4 winter destinations in India to travel from Vizag!

It is the holiday season! Be it schools or colleges, the winter break has officially started. While these days off come with a package of homework or projects to complete, the holidays are for taking a break and bracing for a new beginning for the next year. Use this time off and take a nice holiday trip to these winter destinations in India!

Located in the notified area committee in the Barmulla district of the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Gulmarg is a beautiful hill station, which literally translates to ‘meadow of flowers.’ This is a popular tourist destination for skiing in the Kashmir valley. The snow-capped mountains stand in contrast to the cloudy blue skies, painting a picture-perfect view for visitors. The place boasts a historic haven that is frozen in time, adding a timeless charm.

Explorers can visit some of the best tourist spots, which include Gulmarg Biosphere Reserve, Shrine of Baba Reshi, Gulmarg Gondola Ride, St. Mary’s Church, Buta Pathri, and Durung Waterfall.

Also known as the ‘Switzerland of India’, Auli is a Himalayan hill station and ski resort in Uttarakhand in India. The town was initially developed to be a paramilitary base and its skiing slopes are popular among tourists and professionals! During the winters, the town is covered in snow and is a delightful destination for snow adventure events. Auli is surrounded with a large expanse of coniferous and oak forests, offering poster card worthy views of the second-highest peak in the country, Nanda Devi.

Some of the most captivating tourist spots around Auli feature the breathtaking Valley of Flowers National Park, along with the revered Hemkund Sahib Gurdwara nestled amidst the Himalayas. Auli also serves as a gateway to celebrated trekking trails such as Gorson Bugyal, the demanding Pangerchulla Summit, and the serene landscapes of Tapovan. Beyond Auli’s snowy charm, Uttarakhand unfolds a wider skiing canvas, with destinations like Dayara Bugyal, Munsiyari, and Mundali offering equally compelling alpine experiences.

Manali is a high-altitude resort town in the northern part of the Himachal Pradesh state. This town is a famous backpacking and honeymoon destination. Referred to as the ‘Valley of Gods’, you can take in the scenes of nature’s beautiful creations. Offering a classic blend of tranquility and a haven for adventure seekers, this is the perfect winter destination for those who want to take a nature reset.

Some of the best tourist spots in Manali include Rohtang Pass, Hidimba Devi Temple, Brighu Lake, Manali Wildlife Sanctuary, Old Manali, and Vashisht Village.

Named after Goddess Shyamala and known as the ‘Queen of the Hills’, Shimla is one of the most popular winter destinations in India. Once named the Summer Capital of British India, Shimla has the perfect mix of history and modern innovation. Surrounded with lush greenery, snowy mountains, and pleasant weather, there is a lot to explore and enjoy in Shimla.

You can visit the Mall, the centre of the town, where you can find eateries, shops, and more. Or you can take a Toy train ride on the Shimla-Kalka Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Ridge is a place where you can unwind and be a part of the live music performances and festivals of Manali.

These holiday trips in India will have you relaxed and refreshed for the new year. So, what are you waiting for? Make plans for this month, call your tribe, pack your bags, and set out to these winter destinations in India!

