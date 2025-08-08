From the snowy Himalayan peaks to sprawling Himachal valleys, India’s beauty is best experienced from above, with a bird’s-eye view. Ropeways, or cable cars, are a great way to take in a place’s scenic beauty while gliding over mountains, rivers, and forests. If you’re in Visakhapatnam, you might already be familiar with the experience, as the Kailasagiri ropeway in the city gives one a fantastic ride overlooking the vast Bay of Bengal. If you’re curious of other cable car rides with such sweeping views, check out these 6 stunning ropeways across India:

1. Solang Valley Cable Car, Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Located 15 km from Manali in the Kullu Valley, the Solang Valley Cable Car is a ride that ascends from Solang Valley to Mount Phatru at 3,200 meters, offering breathtaking views of the snow-covered Dhauladhar range and its green valleys.

In winter, the landscape transforms into a white wonderland, while summer brings it alive with bright wildflowers. For the best experience, ride at sunrise or sunset when the mountains glow in hues of pink and gold.

2. Gangtok Ropeway, Sikkim

The Gangtok Ropeway, built in 2003, is a 1-km ride that connects Deorali Bazar to Tashiling Secretariat via Namnang, offering a bird’s-eye view of Sikkim’s capital. As you glide 6,200 feet above sea level, marvel at the colorful rooftops of Gangtok, the misty air, and the majestic Kanchenjunga range, the third-highest peak in the world.

3. Auli Ropeway, Uttarakhand

Spanning 4 km, the Auli Ropeway is India’s longest cable car, connecting the ski resort of Auli to Joshimath.

At 3,100 meters above sea level, it offers stunning views of Nanda Devi, Mana Parvat, and Kamet peaks in the Garhwal Himalayas. The 20-25 minute ride is a highlight for skiers and trekkers.

The slow, steady pace allows ample time to capture photographs of the peaks and the forests.

4. Darjeeling Ropeway, West Bengal

The Rangeet Valley Cable Car in Darjeeling, established in 1968, is India’s first ropeway. This 8-km ride from Sigmari to Singla Bazar at 7,000 feet is a 45-minute journey over lush tea gardens, rolling hills, and bubbling streams. With stops at Tukvar Tea Estate and Barnesbeg village, passengers can explore the scenic surroundings. The gondola, with seats on both sides and glass windows, provides unobstructed views of Darjeeling’s natural beauty.

5. Yangang Ropeway, Sikkim

One of the world’s steepest and longest ropeways in India, the Yangang Ropeway in South Sikkim stretches 3.5 km from Dhapper to Bhaleydhunga. Located in the Namchi District, a two-hour drive from Gangtok, this recently opened cable car cuts a grueling 4-5 hour trek to a 10-minute glide.

From Bhaleydhunga, perched between the Teesta and Rangeet rivers, enjoy bird’s-eye views of Yangang and Ravangla towns. It is a must-viist spiritual travelers visiting the nearby Char Dham complex.

6. Rajgir Ropeway, Bihar

India’s oldest ropeway, built in the 1960s, the Rajgir Ropeway in Bihar is a unique single-person cable car that ascends 400 meters to Ratnagiri Hill.

This 7-minute ride to the Vishwashanti Stupa offers views of the valley surrounded by seven hills. As a solo experience, it’s perfect for those seeking a personal connection with the landscape. The ropeway was gifted by Japanese Buddhist monk Nichidatsu Fujii.

Whether you’re a thrill-seeker or a nature lover, these ropeways in India promise an unforgettable journey above the clouds. If you get the chance to ride on one of them, make sure to do so on a clear day for the bet views!

