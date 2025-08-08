Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of those who died in a gas cylinder blast near Fishing Harbour in Vizag on 7 August.

The Chief Minister, while announcing the ex gratia, advised the authorities concerned to ensure better medicare to those who suffered burns in the incident.

Meanwhile, the condition of three persons — Yellaji, Sanyasi Rao and Ranga Rao– who are getting treatment at KGH is said to be critical. The dead were identified as Ganesh, Srinu and Mutyalu.

District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad visited KGH where the injured are getting treatment and talked to their family members.

The Collector directed the hospital authorities to ensure better treatment to them. He promised all help to the family members of the victims.

Earlier, Vizag City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi, MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivas and others visited the site of the gas cylinder blast and enquired the locals about the incident. They also visited KGH and talked to the family members of the victims.

