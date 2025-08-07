Three persons died in a gas cylinder blast at a welding shop in the Fishing Harbor area of Visakhapatnam on 7 August 2025. However, locals said the number of persons died in the incident was five.

According to reports, the intensity of explosion was such that the bodies were mutilated beyond recognition.

While two persons died on the spot, three others succumbed to burns while being taken to a hospital. Gas leak from the cylinder was said to be the cause.

Local MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivas rushed to the site and enquired locals about the incident.

Home Minister V Anitha, while expressing shock over the incident, talked to the City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi and Fire services officials and enquired about it. She directed the authorities concerned to ensure better medical aid to the injured persons.

The CP visited the KGH where the injured persons were being treated and talked to their family members.

Details of the deceased are yet to be known, and the police is conducting an investigation on the gas cylinder blast in Visakhapatnam.

