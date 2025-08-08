The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited, or IRCTC, has announced the launch of air tours from Vizag to four destinations.

The Joint General Manager of IRCTC detailed that the tour packages include economy class air tickets from IndiGo Airlines, 3-star hotel accommodation with breakfast and dinner services, travel insurance, IRCTC tour manager services, and all transfers and sightseeing according to the planned itinerary in air-conditioned vehicles.

These four air tours from Vizag include the Scenic Kerala tour, the Royal Rajasthan tour, the LTC Andaman Emerald tour, and the Char Dham Yatra. There are three ranges of cost prices for the tour packages, including single occupancy, double occupancy, and triple occupancy.

Air Tours Information:

Under the Scenic Kerala tour, Kochi, Thekkady, Munnar, Sri Padmanabha Temple, and Kumarakon. The tour package is for six nights and seven days and will be from September 12th to 18th. The cost for the tour is Rs 52,590 for single occupancy, Rs 38,030 for double occupancy, and Rs 36,380 for triple occupancy.

The destinations covered in the Royals Rajasthan package are Jaipur, Jaisalmer, Pushkar, Udaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer, and Mt. Abu. This tour package is for nine nights and ten days. The cost of the tour is Rs 77,375 for single occupancy, Rs 60,155 for double occupancy, and Rs 56,100 for triple occupancy.

The Char Dham Yatra includes destinations like Badrinath, Gangotri, Haridwar, Barkot, Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Songprayag. The tour package is for eleven nights and twelve days. The cost of the tour is Rs 81,545 for single occupancy, Rs 71,760 for double occupancy, and Rs 67,845 for triple occupancy.

Ross Island, Havelock Island, Port Blair, Neil Island, and North Bay Island are the destinations covered in the LTC Andaman Emeralds tour package. The cost of the tour is Rs 61,165 for single occupancy, Rs 50,570 for double occupancy, and Rs 48,990 for triple occupancy.

Those who are interested in these air tours can book their tickets at the IRCTC office in Vizag Railway Station. Additional information can be obtained by contacting 9281495847 (Sai Prasad), 9281030748 (Chandan Kumar), and 9550166168 (K Venkataeswara Rao). Log into their official website for more details.

