Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat has urged Union Health Minister JP Nadda to establish the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Vizag, citing its potential to transform Visakhapatnam into a premier hub for pharmaceutical education, research, and healthcare.

During a meeting with the Union Minister, Sribharat emphasised that Visakhapatnam already serves as a major pharmaceutical hub, home to more than 200 manufacturing units, including industry leaders such as Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Laurus Labs, Pfizer India Private Limited, and Divi’s Laboratories. He said the presence of NIPER would boost industry-academia collaboration in Vizag, foster cutting-edge research, and create significant employment opportunities in the region.

The MP also highlighted the urgent need to expand Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) facilities in the city. With nearly 30,000 Central government employees and pensioners living in and around Visakhapatnam, he called for the establishment of two additional CGHS Wellness Centres, as well as an Additional Directorate (Administration) and a Joint Directorate (Poly Clinic) office. These, he said, would ensure timely and efficient healthcare locally, reducing the current dependence on Hyderabad for advanced services.

However, the call for NIPER is not new. The institute was first announced in 2016 by the then Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, Ananth Kumar, during the Partnership Summit in Vizag. It was to be set up on 100 acres near Pharma City in Parawada with an investment of Rs 600 crore, but it remains stalled due to coordination gaps between the state and central governments.

Previously, other leaders, including Vizag’s former MP MVV Satyanarayana, have also appealed for its immediate establishment, stressing that Vizag’s strong industrial base, spanning steel, power, textiles, pharma, and IT, makes it the ideal location for NIPER campus.

After the appeal by the present MP Sribharat, JP Nadda acknowledged the concerns and assured his support for both initiatives, which he said would strengthen Visakhapatnam’s position as a leading centre for pharmaceutical innovation and healthcare delivery.

Also read: Steel Exchange India plans development of Cargo Terminal and MMLP in Visakhapatnam