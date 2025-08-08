The fourth edition of the Andhra Premier League (APL) is all set to kick off in Visakhapatnam today, 8 August 2025, at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Madhurawada. Cricket fans in the city are in for a special treat. Entry to all matches will be free for Visakhapatnam residents, announced APL Governing Council Chairman RV Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao in a media briefing held on 7 August 2025. He requested that spectators use Gate No 15 for entry into the stadium.

The opening ceremony, scheduled to begin at 5:30 pm on 8 August, will feature an exciting lineup of performances. Actor ‘Victory’ Venkatesh, who is also the brand ambassador for this season, and Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu will grace the event as chief guests. The evening will also see a dance performance by actor Pragya Jaiswal and a live music set by young music director Sricharan Pakala. A laser and drone show is also planned to add glamour to the launch night.

The inaugural match of Andhra Premier League will see Kakinada Kings take on Amaravati Royals in ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, marking the beginning of the season.

The matches will be telecast live in English on Sony Sports 4 and in Telugu on Sony Sports 5, while digital streaming will be available on the FanCode app.

During the press meet, Andhra Premier League Season-4’s official anthem, “Dhummu Lepu,” composed by Sricharan Pakala, was released by Andhra Cricket Association Treasurer Dandamudi Srinivasa Rao. The ceremonial trophy unveiling took place later at Beach Road, drawing enthusiastic onlookers.

This season’s teams include: Vijayawada Sun Shiners, Royals of Rayalaseema, Simhadri Vizag Lions, Tungabhadra Warriors, Amaravati Royals, Kakinada Kings, and Bhimavaram Bulls.

