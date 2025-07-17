The joy of curling up by the window seat of a train – watching green fields, rivers, towns, and cities pass by – is one of the simplest and greatest pleasures in life. To bring us closer to that joy, the Indian Railways introduced Vistadome coaches on trains a few years ago. With large glass windows to peer through and pushback chairs for comfort, these coaches give passengers the chance to immerse themselves in the view. Vizagites are all too familiar with the concept, no thanks to the feature being a significant part of the (58501) Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express, which takes us to our favourite Araku Valley. While this is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful Vistadome train journeys, there are other coaches in India that pass through equally breathtaking routes. Take a look:

52459/60 Kalka-Shimla Him Darshan Express

Running between Kalka in Haryana and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, this narrow-gauge line spans 96 km and was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2008. Introduced in 2019, the Him Darshan Express features Vistadome coaches that can accommodate around 1,000 passengers.

With transparent roofs and large windows, the train takes you through 102 tunnels, 969 bridges, dense forests, and breathtaking valleys. Whether you’re riding in summer or gliding through snow-covered wonderlands in winter, this experience is truly unforgettable.

12051/52 Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon Jan Shatabdi Express

Passengers travelling along the scenic Konkan coast between Maharashtra and Goa can soak in the beauty of the Western Ghats aboard this train.

The Vistadome coach on the Jan Shatabdi Express from Dadar to Madgaon provides unfiltered views of majestic waterfalls, greenery, historic bridges, and mysterious tunnels. This journey is a visual treat from start to finish.

04688 Badgam-Banihal Vistadome Special

For those seeking the magic of Kashmir from the comfort of a glass-roofed train, this route offers just that.

The Badgam-Banihal Vistadome Special immerses passengers in Kashmir’s natural charm, with panoramic views of snow-capped peaks, sweeping valleys, and gurgling streams.

The experience is especially magical in winter, when snowflakes swirl against the glass roof and transform the scene into a frosty fairytale.

12087 Naharlagun-Guwahati Shatabdi Express

Connecting Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, this Shatabdi Express comes equipped with Vistadome coaches that showcase the raw beauty of Northeast India.

The 343-kilometre journey features picturesque Himalayan foothills, vast tea estates, quaint villages, and deep-cut valleys, making it a perfect introduction to the region’s natural allure.

16575/76 Yesvantpur–Mangalore Gomateshwara Express

Indian Railways has upgraded some of the trains between Bengaluru and Mangaluru with Vistadome coaches, especially to highlight the spectacular Western Ghats.

The 45-km Sakleshpur to Subrahmanya Ghat stretch is the highlight, winding through dense forest, cliffs, and valleys. Monsoon season is hands down the best time to take this trip, with rain-soaked greenery and gushing streams adding to the beauty.

11007/08 Mumbai to Pune Deccan Queen Express

Vistadome coaches on the Deccan Queen transform the routine Mumbai to Pune journey into a scenic adventure.

Traveling through the heart of the Western Ghats, passengers are treated to expansive views of Songir Hills, the Ulhas River, Khandala, Lonavala, and Matheran Hill. The green hills, winding rivers, and deep valleys along the route make this short trip one to remember.

Through valleys, hills, bridges and tunnels, these Vistadome coaches of India treat passengers to fantastic views. Which one are you hopping on first? Comment below and let us know!

