Amid IndiGo disruptions, Air India rolls out updated ticket prices

Air India announced on Monday that it has initiated the rollout of revised fares, aligning with the government’s directive urging all carriers to regulate and closely observe their ticket pricing. The mandate followed the administration’s concern over exorbitant airfares, triggered by widespread cancellations of numerous IndiGo flights in recent days.

This morning, the airline released an official statement on their social media platform, X, regarding compliance with the new government order on revised ticket prices. They announced that passengers who have booked Economy Class tickets are eligible for refunds on the additional amount charged for their tickets.

#ImportantUpdate In compliance with the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s (MoCA) directive issued on the evening of 6 December regarding the capping of Economy Class base fares, Air India Group commenced the rollout of the new prescribed fares across its reservation systems… — Air India (@airindia) December 7, 2025

The central government has set maximum ticket prices in response to public outrage over the sudden increase in domestic airfares, which was followed by mass cancellations by IndiGo. These prices will be the same until the crisis passes.

Under the new rules set by the Central government, tickets for journeys up to 500 km cannot exceed the cost of Rs 7,500, and those falling under the 500-1000 km are to be priced at a maximum of Rs 12,000. For distances between 1000 and 1500 km, the upper limit is Rs 15,000, and for journeys longer than 1500 km, the fare should not exceed Rs 18,000.

These caps exclude taxes, passenger service levies, and user development charges, and they do not apply to business-class or UDAN sector flights. The move follows a sharp escalation in airfares in recent days, with certain tickets soaring to nearly Rs 1 lakh.

