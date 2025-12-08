Raipur–Vizag Economic Corridor to transform trade & connectivity statewide

The 6-lane Raipur-Vizag Economic Corridor (RVEC), costing Rs 16,482 crore, is set to transform trade and connectivity across Odisha’s remote districts. This is a flagship greenfield highway project. The corridor is scheduled for completion by December 2026, and the route length is from 597 km to 465 km, reducing the travel time from 12 hours to 5 hours.

The state’s northern districts, namely Vizag, ASR, Anakapalle, and some parts of Vizianagaram, are said to gain connectivity to Odisha and Chhattisgarh’s industrial belts. The Raipur-Vizag Economic Corridor could also make Visakhapatnam the primary export gateway for central India.

The corridor passes through underdeveloped districts like Nabarangpur, Borigumma, and Koraput. The highway project will improve access to markets, ports, and industrial hubs, facilitating the growth of local markets and creating job opportunities in trade, logistics, and real estate.

Farmers in the region have observed increased land prices, where land that was worth Rs 15 lakh per acre is now valued at Rs 1.5 crore. The corridor will further bolster mobility for tribal communities, elevate road safety standards, and ease the heavy traffic burden on the older NH-26 stretch. Designed for travel speeds of up to 100 km per hour, the highway promises heightened efficiency and a smoother, more comfortable experience for both passengers and freight carriers.

The Visakhapatnam Corridor is not just a road project. It acts as a crucial backbone that amplifies the city’s strategic significance, widens market access for farmers, secures export channels, and firmly positions the state for the region’s next major wave of economic advancement.

