Best slice-of-life Kdramas on Netflix to enjoy this weekend!

Korean dramas are unique because of many things. While other types of shows pack a long-running time, often paired with a high-stakes plot, it can get exhausting and repetitive to watch. Sometimes, watching about regular life can be rewarding as well. Watching relatable stuff like workplace politics, family drama, and complications in friendships can be equally dramatic! So, for those of you who prefer the simple things in life, watch these slice-of-life Kdramas on Netflix now!

Best slice-of-life Kdramas to vibe to this weekend!

1. Something in the Rain

Jin-a is a woman in her thirties who lives and works according to society’s rules and with the rules of her overbearing mother. Jin-a’s best friend’s younger brother, Jun-hui, returns from working abroad and re-enters her life as a man. After Jin-a’s long-standing relationship gets broken, she navigates towards Jun-hui and their romance blossoms against the constant stress and their complicated age gap.

2. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Woo Young-woo is a woman on the autism spectrum and is the new member of a prestigious law firm. The series follows Woo as she takes on various challenges, both in and out of the courtroom.

3. My Mister

In a world where kindness and understanding are scarce, a young woman and a middle-aged man develop a unique sense of kinship, finding warmth and comfort in one another.

4. Reply 1988

This drama surrounds five families living in Seoul, who are more than neighbours, they are family. The children and parents explore themes of love, friendship, and dreams of the future, while dealing with difficulties in their personal lives.

5. Because This Is My First Life

Se-hee is an overly practical man who decides to marry Ji-ho, an aspiring writer with a sweet temperament, just so that he can keep her as his tenant without inviting societal ire.

6. When the Camelia Blooms

Oh Dong-baek is a single mother who moves to Ongsan and opens a bar named Camellia. She faces a lot of challenges while settling down with her son. After six years, she meets Yong-sik, a police officer. Yong-sik immediately falls for her, while she does not reciprocate his feelings initially.

These slice-of-life Kdramas are perfect to binge-watch during the weekend! So, what are you waiting for? Grab a pack of ramyeon, get comfortable on the couch, and start streaming these dramas on Netflix!

Also read: Underrated horror on Amazon Prime that deserves your attention

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