Latest and new OTT releases to watch this week!

It’s time to refresh your watchlist with these new and latest OTT releases this week that are streaming on different OTT platforms! There are a wide range of new releases coming out this week, ensuring each streamer has something to watch. Mohanlal stars in the third installment of hit movie series Drishyam where George and his family are pulled back into another turmoil by Varun’s family. The live-action adaptation of Harlen Coben’s I Will Find You is now releasing under Netflix as an eight-episode series. A new season of Save the Tigers is slated to release where the loved husband trio engage in new and funny situations. If you’re on the lookout for adding to your watchlist, then go through this master list of new OTT releases this week!

Latest and new OTT releases this week!

June 16

Kenatha Kanom

Set in Ramanathapuram, a drought-stricken village finds a well which appears to be on government land. While the solution for the problem is straight forward, the well goes missing, prompting an investigation. The villagers find out about the deeper and darker secrets connected to politics, local governance, and more.

JioHotstar

June 17

André is an Idiot

The winner of the Audience Award and the Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award in the US Documentary competition at the Sundance Film Festival, this documentary explores the story of André Ricciardi who finds out that he has cancer. Many people have different coping mechanisms, but André called his friend and asked to film his final years.

Netflix

Your Fault: London

Noah is off to Oxford and her stepbrother Nick is working increasingly to meet the demands of the Leister Enterprises. With new people entering and forming unexpected emotions, can this forbidden love last among these changes?

Amazon Prime Video

June 18

I Will Find You

The live-action adaptation of Harlen Coben’s I Will Find You is now releasing under Netflix as an eight-episode series. A man who is serving a life-sentence for the murder of his three-year-old son Matthew receives a photograph of his son, five years later, from his ex-sister-in-law. He escapes prison to uncover the web of deceit and find the truth.

Netflix

Drishyam 3

Mohanlal stars in the third installment of hit movie series Drishyam where George and his family are pulled back into another turmoil by Varun’s family under the ruse of a fake marriage proposal.

Amazon Prime Video

June 19

Husbands in Action

This Korean drama delves into a kind-heart veterinarian and a dedicated narcotics detective who happen to be the current husband and ex-husband of a same woman have to work together to save her from a dangerous situation.

Netflix

Save the Tigers season 3

A new season of Save the Tigers is slated to release where the loved husband trio engage in new and funny situations. The new season of the series will show what happens when you get exactly what you wished for.

JioHotstar

Oasis

This follows a group of young guests who are enjoying an ideal summer vacation get rudely interrupted when a police investigation takes place in the luxury resort they are staying at. No one is allowed to leave for the premises, making everyone a suspect, testing friendships, and relationships.

Netflix

Sugar season 2

John Sugar is a private investigator who is now taking on a new missing-person case, the brother of a rising boxer. As the investigation goes deeper, Sugar uncovers a citywide conspiracy, while working towards a personal search for his missing sister.

Apple TV

With these new and latest OTT releases your watchlist for the week is filled. So, what are you waiting for? Start streaming these entertaining titles now!

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