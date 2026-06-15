Vizag Lions Roar Back with First Win in Andhra Premier League 5

After losing three matches, Simhadri Vizag Lions scored their first victory in the ongoing Andhra Premier League season five.

The team won by 67 runs in the match played against Vijayawada Sunshiners in the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday night.

Vizag Lions posted a record-breaking total of 234 runs in 20 overs. Chasing a tough target, Vijayawada SunShiners struggled and were all out for 167 in 20 overs for the loss of eight wickets.

Kamal of Vizag Lions took three wickets for 19, while Hareesh Veena Reddy played a key role in steering the team to victory.

In another fixture played in the afternoon, Capital Amaravati Royals beat Bhimavaram Bulls.

The team defeated the Bhimavaram Bulls by eight runs in the rain affected fixture via VJD/DLS method.

Amaravathi Royals scored 169 in 18.4 overs. The Bhimavaram Bulls were set a revised target of 172 runs. But, the team scored 163 runs for the loss of nine wickets in reduced 19 overs.

Sasikanth of Amaravathi Royals was named Player of the Match for his all-round show.

Also read: Tourism award for Vizag-Araku route

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu