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Now Reading: Avoid travel in the city tomorrow: CP

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    Avoid travel in the city tomorrow: CP

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Avoid travel in the city tomorrow: CP

Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnam2 hours ago

Traffic advisory issued ahead of PM's Vizag visit

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Visakhapatnam in view of the Bhogapuram International Airport inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1, according to City Police Commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi.

Addressing the media, the CP said an action plan was prepared for the regulation of traffic in the city as people in large numbers would attend the inauguration from the city.

The CP advised the people in the city to avoid travel from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, except in case of any emergency, as strict traffic curbs would be in force.

The CP sought public cooperation for the success of the programme by adhering to the traffic advisory.

Also read: Indian Railways approves Rs 299 crore Visakhapatnam coaching yard project

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

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