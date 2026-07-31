Tired of watching the same old narratives of crime and violence? Let us take a trip down the decades, when movies, art, and performances were being redefined. These are some of the best crime thriller classic movies that we have been gatekeeping for a long while! Packed with phenomenal performances and nail-biting premises, these are movies every crime thriller buff should watch!

Crime Thriller Movies We’ve Been Gatekeeping (Sorry Not Sorry)

1. Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Inspired by real-life events, Dog Day Afternoon explores what transpires when a planned bank heist goes haywire. This Al Pacino starrer portrays the intense motive behind the attempted robbery, the chaos that unfolds, and how everyone involved is stuck in the middle, trying to balance threats, negotiations, and the consequences of unmet demands.

Where can you watch: Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

2. A Bronx Tale (1993)

De Niro shoulders his role as a concerned and diligent father trying to protect his son and help him get his priorities straight, while the same son gets influenced by a local mobster and is torn between the age-old question of whether it is better to be loved or feared. This coming-of-age film is a story of conflicting morals and power.

Where can you watch: YouTube

3. Mean Streets (1973)

This Martin Scorsese classic is about four men in New York’s Little Italy and their friend, Johnny Boy. The film explores themes of crime, socio-economic power struggles, identity crisis, Catholic guilt, payback, and betrayal. If you are an admirer of Scorsese’s work, you are definitely in for an unforgettable treat.

Where can you watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

4. Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

What happens when two brothers, desperate for money, decide to take the easy way out by robbing their parents’ jewellery store with what they believe is an immaculate one-time plan? Now throw in secrets, infidelity, and a hunt for the criminals, unbeknownst to the ones affected that the betrayal has come from within the family.

Where can you watch: JustWatch or Apple TV

5. Serpico (1973)

Based on the real-life story of Frank Serpico, a police officer in the New York City Police Department (NYPD) who exposed rampant corruption within the force, this timeless classic reminds us why honesty often comes with a price and what systematic betrayal can do to a person.

Where can you watch: Apple TV

6. Goodfellas (1990)

Another Martin Scorsese film, Goodfellas is adapted from the biography of mob member Henry Hill and follows how he climbs the hierarchy of the gangster world alongside his friends. The film makes us wonder what luxury and power actually mean. It further explores the adoption of traditions, whose morality is subjective and left to the audience to decide.

Where can you watch: Amazon Prime Video (Rent)

7. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Internationally well received, one of Tarantino’s groundbreaking films, Pulp Fiction, is for its unique storytelling, witty dialogue, background score, and the way humour and violence are presented while simultaneously stretching our limits with unpredictability—a proper crime drama with a dash of subservience.

Where can you watch: Amazon Prime Video

8. Heat (1995)

This film explores what happens when predator and prey form a truce because of unforeseen circumstances arising from negligence during a heist, even by professional thieves. This chase delivers adrenaline-inducing performances, with everyone doing their best.

Where can you watch: YouTube

Visit these classics if you haven’t already watched them to witness greatness unfold within the crime genre. Let us know in the comments section which of these crime thriller movies will be flickering on your screens!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.