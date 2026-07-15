Top Apple TV Shows That’ll Make Your Subscription Worth It!

There are many OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and JioHotstar which have fantastic movies and TV shows that have gained a global audience. Apple TV has many underrated shows other than Severance, Ted Lasso, Shrinking, The Studio and more. From highly anticipated shows to complex sci-fi stories, here are some of the best Apple TV shows that deserve a spot on your watchlist this week!

Best Apple TV Shows That’ll Make Your Subscription Worth It!

1. Margo’s Got Money Problems

The daughter of a former Hooter’s waitress and an ex-pro wrestler, Margo is a college dropout and aspiring writer. She has to make way with a new baby, a growing pile of bills and dwindling number of ways to pay them.

2. Widow’s Bay

Nothing is better than a horror comedy, right? If you can relate to this, you need to watch this!

Widow’s Bay is a quaint island located 40 miles off the coast of New England and Tom Loftis is the mayor of this village. He wants to make this island into a tourist destination, but the locals believe that the island is haunted. While the mayor’s plan succeeds, the locals’ tales about the curse also comes true, which begins the true horror.

3. Imperfect Women

This psychological thriller follows the lives of three best friends and how their lives are shattered after an investigation reveals their deep and darkest secrets. Based on Araminta Hall’s novel of the same name, this series stars Kerry Washington, Joel Kinnaman, Elisabeth Moss, Kate Mara, and Corey Stoll.

4. Trying

This has to be one of the most consistent and successful comedy series from Apple TV. Nikki and Jason want a baby, but that is one thing they can’t have. When the option of conciving closes, the couple decides to adopt, but they get faced with a whole new list of challenges.

5. Lessons in Chemistry

This miniseries features Elizabeth Zott, who is fired from her job as a lab tech, and begins to host a 1950’s cooking show called Supper at Six to educate housewives on scientific topics.

6. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

This series is a part of the Monsterverse franchise which revolves around two siblings who take on an adventure to learn the truth about their family and the mysterious organisation, Monarch.

Aside from the popular Apple TV shows, give these ones a chance. Each of these stories are packed with intriguing storylines and nail-biting premises, which will have you by the edge of your seat until the credits roll. Let us know which of these shows will be flickering on your screens in the comments below!

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