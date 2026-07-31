Friendship Day is almost here, and excitement is building! If you’re looking for the perfect gift for your bestie, look no further—we’ve got you covered. Chocolates and premium dry fruits are delicious, healthy, and a sweet way to show how much you care! Here are a few of the top-rated dry fruit and chocolate stores in Vizag.

Best dry fruit & chocolate stores in Vizag for friendship day gifts!

1. Kundan Dry Fruits – Ram Nagar

Kundan Dry Fruits is a one-stop destination for dry fruits, sweets, cookies, and chocolates, including imported varieties. The store also caters to different dietary preferences with diabetic-friendly options, making it a convenient choice for everyone. You’ll find plenty of options to choose from, and a new outlet is set to open soon. Stay tuned to their Instagram page for the latest updates.

Location: 10-50-11/2, Beside ICICI Bank, Ram Nagar

2. Arha Dry Fruits – HB Colony

One of the city’s highest-reviewed dry fruit stores, Arha offers an impressive selection of almonds, cashews, pistachios, dates, seeds, healthy snacks, and spices. Known for its wholesale prices, the store is often appreciated for the freshness and quality of its dry fruits, clean and organised interiors, and friendly service, making it a reliable choice for both bulk and everyday purchases.

Location: 55-7-38/1, Near Krishna College Road, HB Colony

3. Taste Buds – Ram Nagar

Taste Buds, a house of chocolates and food products, is a favourite among Vizagites for its premium imported chocolates, dry fruits, and beverages, along with a broad selection of popular favourites and tailored hampers. The store also stocks confectionery items, ice creams, sauces, tea, wafers, noodles, Mexican and Thai foods, jams, and sugar-free products. The ambience feels like walking into Disney World, turning every visit into a child’s dream and leaving customers overjoyed.

Location: 10-50-11, 3, Waltair Main Road, Ram Nagar

4. Siddi Homemade Chocolates (Cloud Kitchen) – Pedda Waltair

If handcrafted chocolates are more your style, Siddi Homemade Chocolates, a cloud kitchen, is worth checking out. Known for quality, consistency, and beautifully crafted customised chocolates, the brand delivers boxes of sweetness tailored to every occasion. Its chocolates make thoughtful gifts for birthdays, anniversaries, parties, family functions, and festive celebrations. It is also FSSAI licensed, ensuring food safety standards.

Location: 8-6-44, Pedda Waltair Junction

5. Sri Krishna Dry Fruits & Naturals – NAD Junction

This store has earned excellent reviews for its wide assortment of dry fruits, freshness, customer service, and affordable prices. It also stocks natural products, spices, and herbal items, making it a convenient stop for a variety of pantry essentials.

Location: 5-151, Beside Karnataka Bank, NAD Junction

From trusted dry fruit stores to specialty chocolate brands and cloud kitchens, each of these places brings something unique to the table. So, for those who plan on gifting their best friends meaningful gifts this Friendship Day that will please them, visit these dry fruit & chocolate stores in Vizag. Happy shopping!

Also read: What Your Favourite Drink Says About Your Personality!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such recommendations.