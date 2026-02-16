Best Sandwiches in Visakhapatnam You Check Out Now!

A sandwich is a great comfort food for people of all age groups. These are light on the stomach and are packed with flavour from the first bite to the last. If you disagree with us, you still need to experience a good sandwich! While there are many places to get a tasty biryani, some might wonder where to get a loaded sandwich in the city. No worries, we’ve got you covered! Here are 7 of the best and top-rated cafes in Vizag, where you can get great finger-licking good sandwiches!

Top places in Vizag for great sandwiches!

1. Food Ex

Food Ex is a household name in the city, with various outlets spread across different neighbourhoods. Famous for family-friendly ambience and student-friendly prices, this is one of the best places to grab mouthwatering food in the city. The place offers both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. For a fresh veg sandwich, go for their zesty paneer tikka sandwich, loaded with crispy vegetables and paired with soft bread. For a good non-veg sandwich, check out their mustard chicken tikka sandwich!

Locations: Siripuram, Sampath Vinayak Temple, Seethamadara

2. Glutton’s Garage

One of the city’s hotspots, Glutton’s Garage, is special for foodies for many reasons, including their seasonal menus and unique meal offerings. Their sandwich menu has a wide range of delicacies to explore. The Bombay Sandwich is packed with all the right components, including cheese, mint chutney, mashed potatoes, crunchy sev, and other condiments. If you love a good non-veg sandwich, you’ll love the Jamaican Chicken Focaccia Sandwich or the Thalaiva’s Special Chettinad Chicken Sandwich.

This is also one of the few places in the city that serves Focaccia sandwiches.

Location: Pandurangapuram

3. Breadway

The first chemical-free bakery in Visakhapatnam, Breadway, does not use preservatives or artificial colours in their cakes and breads. In addition to their pizzas, cakes, waffles, and desserts, their sandwich menu should not be overlooked. If you love a loaded veg sandwich, have their Chatpata Paneer Sandwich or their Veggie Overload Sandwich. There are interesting offerings for egg lovers, too! For those who love a handful of spicy sandwiches, try out their Chimichuri Chicken Sandwich.

Locations: Muralinagar, Waltair Main Rd.

4. Sweet India

Pure veg cravings? We got you covered! One of the most popular joints in Visakhapatnam, Sweet India has great veg sandwiches. We recommend their Double Cheese Grilled Sandwich and Chilli Cheese Grilled Sandwich for a finger-licking good experience!

Locations: Daba Garden Rd, Sampath Vinayak Rd, Ram Nagar

5. Red Velvet

Red Velvet is the stop for all baked goods, including pastries, bread, and cakes. Check out their Apple Litchi Sandwich for a unique flavour, and Spicy Paneer Sandwich if you love veg options. There are several non-veg options, including Italian Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Club Sandwich, and Chicken Sausage Sandwich.

Locations: Marripalem, MVP Colony, Dwaraka Nagar, and Madhurwada

6. ARTCOM Cafe

ARTCOM Cafe in Vizag is the first 2D-themed cafe in Andhra Pradesh, providing a unique blend of experiences all in one location. You can unleash your creativity by painting ceramics with the provided brushes and paints, or suit up and smash away in their in-house Rage Room. For a great veg sando, get their Club Paneer Sandwich, which is loaded with spicy paneer filling. Also check out their Chicken Barbeque Sandwich, which packs smoky chicken, layered between crispy vegetables.

Location: Dwarka Nagar

7. Baker’s Castle

Known for their quality pastries and indulgent savouries in Visakhapatnam, Baker’s Castle has an extensive sandwiches menu. You can check out their Foccacia Veg Grilled Sandwich, Tuna Sandwich, or their Chicken Foccacia Sandwich for a perfect meal!

Location: Siripuram

8. Pawffe

A pet-friendly cafe in Vizag, Pawffe offers tasty food with impeccable views. From cheesy melts to crunchy grilled delights, there’s something for everyone at this cafe! Those who love good Korean Chicken get their Korean Gochujang Chicken Melt Sandwich, which hits all the good spots. For a spicy veg sandwich, go for their Grilled Mumbai Masala Sandwich.

Location: Sagar Nagar

With these top cafes in Vizag, you can grab delicious sandwiches in the city, no matter what time of day. Let us know in the comments which are your go-to spots for indulgent sandwiches in Visakhapatnam!

