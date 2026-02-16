NAD flyover project Rail Over Bridge opened

The Rail Over Bridge, a part of the NAD flyover project, was inaugurated on 16 February.

Speaking on the occasion, Visakhapatnam West MLA Ganababu, who, along with VMRDA Chairman M.V. Pranav Gopal and Commissioner Tej Bharat launched the facility, said the flyover was taken up with Rs. 150 crore to reduce traffic congestion in the junction.

The VMRDA Chairman said that the foundation stone for the project was laid by the then Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu after it was proposed by Ganababu.

The Bhogapuram airport and the proposed IT companies would change the face of the city, he said.

Though the project was taken up in 2021, it was delayed due to various factors, said Tej Bharat.

Government whip and MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, VMRDA Joint Commissioner Ramesh, and others were present.

