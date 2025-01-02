As the new year begins, there is no better way to welcome this year than spending time with our loved ones! Visakhapatnam offers an array of destinations that are perfect for families seeking memorable experiences. These family-friendly destinations let you strengthen the bond between you and your loved ones! On that note, here are the places in Vizag that you can visit with your family to spend some quality time with!

1. Kailasagiri

Kailasagiri is a beautiful hilltop destination with greenery and breathtaking views of the city. This is one of the top places to visit in Vizag with your family. The highlight of this place is the recently inaugurated new adventure – sky cycling and ziplining!

2. Mudarsarlova Park

Located in the heart of the city, the part is surrounded by hills and is one of the most loved picnic spots in Vizag. Spreading across 20 acres, it is one of the oldest parks in here. The water reservoir nearby creates a pleasant atmosphere for the best family time.

3. Indira Gandhi Zoological Park

If you are looking for a perfect picnic spot to spend your whole day without getting bored then Indira Gandhi Zoological Park is the perfect destination! Located amidst Kambalakonda Reserve Forest the zoo has different types of animals and birds to explore throughout the day – making it an ideal spot for families with kids!

4. Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Park

EGBC is an eco-tourism spot located near PM Palem, Some of the attractions here include Orchidarium and Ficatarium. This place in Vizag is the perfect spot to spend with family while exploring the wonders of nature!

5. Shivaji Park

This is one of the lesser-explored and decade-old parks in Visakhapatnam. As it is not a prime picnic spot, the footfall of tourists and locals is very less here. The entry ticket for the park is Rs 5/- and Rs 10/- for the children and adults. It has a kids zone, Roller-skating Zone and a water fountain that you can explore with both your friends and family!

6. Thotlakonda

Spend time amid the rich Buddhist history of Vizag! Thotlakonda is an ancient Buddhist Monastry whose peak activity was recorded in the 2nd century BCE and the 2nd Century CE. Apart from the complex, there is a park nearby which has a peaceful atmosphere and gives a stunning view of Rushikonda Beach.

