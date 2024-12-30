It’s almost the time to welcome a New Year! Everyone in Visakhapatnam is gearing up to celebrate this new beginning with the hottest concerts, hitting the dance floors and indulging in delicious food. While we love partying as much as some, others may want to spend the day differently. And so, here we are with a list of little things that you can do in Visakhapatnam to kickstart the New Year!

Catch the Sunrise or Sunset at Rushikonda Road!

As the road near Rushikonda is finally open to the public, make this New Year’s morning an opportunity to visit the place to catch the sunrise. You can get a glimpse at newly-constructed, Rushikonda Palace – one of the most expensive buildings of Visakhapatnam – along with a view of the beautiful sun glittering on the water’s surface.

Admiring New Year Rangoli on the Streets!

If you have lived in Visakhapatnam for a while, you know how amazing the streets of the city look, especially the small localities, during the New Year. People in Visakhapatnam get up early and engage in making colourful rangolis to welcome new beginnings with love and warmth! Make sure to take a stroll through the streets and explore the New Year rangoli.

Try Out New Adventures at Kailasagiri!

The much-loved tourist spot in Visakhapatnam, Kailasagiri became more adventurous this year. Adding to the already present ropeway activity, new adventures including ziplining and sky cycling were opened to the public a month before. These adventures will help you to have a thrilling New Year experience.

Go on a Shopping Spree!!

Vizag’s shopping malls are set to buzz with excitement this New Year, offering unbeatable discounts and irresistible deals. If there’s ever a perfect time for a shopping spree, it’s now!

Spend your New Year Under the Starry Sky!

It’s no secret that October to February is the prime season to visit Araku Valley. If you are a peaceful way to enjoy New Year, try camping there!

The beautiful hill station away from the city, provides you with breathtaking views of the starry sky. With the first meteor shower of the year lighting up the skies on January 3 and 4, it is a perfect time plan a visit to this enchanting destination.

Make Someone’s New Year Special!

Spread the love and make others’ New Year special by engaging in community services in Visakhapatnam. Join Vizag Volunteers and help them out with their activities during the New Year or visit orphanages and old age homes like Prema Samajam to spend some quality time with the people!

What are some other things that you think people can do in Visakhapatnam to mark the beginning of the year? Share in the comments!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.