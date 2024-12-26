Bored of staying at home and haven’t planned anything to celebrate the end of 2024? Don’t worry, we have got you covered! Visakhapatnam is hosting some cool parties to welcome the New Year in style! From electrifying musical extravaganzas to thumping DJ beats and mesmerising fireworks lighting up the starry night – these parties promise something for everyone! So, why waste time doing nothing? This New Year, dance till you drop at these unique parties in Visakhapatnam!

1. Adventure DJ Night 2025

Kickstart the coming year with an adventure!

Gokarting Vizag is bringing a new concept to welcome 2025. Hit the dance floor or maybe the Go Kart track to begin your adventurous year. Each pass to the party grants 5 laps of Go Karting and 1 large tin of beer, two cocktails and unlimited live DJ music!

Price: Rs 1,199 onwards

Location: A Square Gokarting, Anadapuram Junction Bus Stop

2. Open Air New Year’s Eve 2025 at Radisson Blu

Let your end of the year become a musical extravaganza to remember!

Attend the biggest open-air event where sweet melodies and live music fill the air! Welcome the new year with the soulful music of talented Indian playback singer, NC Karunya!

Price: Rs 2,499/- Location: Savanna Lawn, Radisson Blu Resort, NTR Beach Road

3. Unlimited Party

Join an evening full of unlimited deals at Gadiraju Palace!

Unlimited buffet, unlimited entertainment, and unlimited cocktails but only with limited entries! This New Year’s party in Visakhapatnam is packed with drinks, DJ, food, dance and band performances and more. What makes it better? Three lucky winners will get a chance to win a trip to Bangkok!

Price: Rs 1,800 onwards

Location: Gadiraju Palace

4. Sreerama Chandra Live

Let the New Year josh come alive with a spectacular performance from an Indian Idol winner – SRC!

Sreerama Chandra is performing live in Vizag for the first time in 10 years. He is bringing along his amazing vocals, a powerful performance, and the cheer of winning his first-ever Filmfare Award. As his soulful music takes over your senses, get ready to fall in love with his unique charm!

Price: Rs 1,099 onwards

Location: Viswanatha Sports Club, Port Stadium

5. Dine, Toast, and Enter 2025

Looking for a more romantic and relaxing way to welcome your new year? Look no further, and get ready for a magical evening of poolside dining at Four Points by Sheraton. Enter the new year with a gala, dinner, and unlimited music and drinks!

Price: Rs 1,199 onwards

Location: Four Points by Sheraton

6. Glitz and Glamour

Calling on all the Bollywood and Hollywood party freaks out there! Get your moves ready, because Hema’s Hotel Supreme is hosting a custom-made party only for you! So, what are you waiting for? Register and hit the funky dance floor!

Price: Rs 999 onwards

Location: Hema’s Hotel Supreme

7. New Year in Nature’s Lap

Looking for something more than regular DJ nights? How about experiencing a bit of Araku in Visakhapatnam? Vintage Mount Valley is bringing Dhimsa Dance, a cultural gem of Araku to the city. Enjoy an evening in nature’s lap with an electrifying performance by Yuva Music, accompanied by mouth-watering delicacies. Last but not least, end the night with beautiful fireworks underneath a starry night.

Price: Rs 1,100 onwards

Location: Vintage Mount Valley, Anakapalle

So, what are you waiting for? Visit BookMyShow, register for these events, and plan your party today! Let us know which one of these New Year parties you are attending in Visakhapatnam.

