Hitting the dance floor and partying away is usually considered the best way to celebrate the new year or bid farewell to the past, but how about trying something different this time? Something better and magical – like spending a night in Visakhapatnam under a mesmerizing meteor shower?

Sounds dreamy, right? But it can be your reality. As the 2024 draws to a close, you can catch the Ursid Meteor Shower, the last major celestial event of the year on December 21 and 22. If you miss this, you start your new year with a bang by watching the Quadrantid Meteor Shower, the first major celestial event of 2025, which will occur on January 3.

To help you catch this experience without missing a beat, here is a list of the best stargazing spots in and around Visakhapatnam!

1. Jindhagada

If you are on hunt for a perfect stargazing spot, look no further than Jindhagada! At an elevation of 1690 meters, it is one of the highest peaks in the Eastern Ghats – where the night sky truly comes alive!

Though it is sometimes overshadowed by other attractions in Araku valley, this place is a trekkers paradise. You can plan to camp here for the night and enjoy some quality time engaging in storytelling and stargazing with other hikers.

Echohikes organises regular treks to the place. Check out their website for the travel itinerary!

Distance: 145 km

2. Arma Konda

Another breathtaking destination to spend the night stargazing is Arma Konda peak. It is located in Hukumpeta, Paderu. The site has an elevation of 550 feet with a trail length is 18.5 km (for trekkers). The view from this place will take your stargazing session to another level!

Distance: 126 km

3. Vanajangi

This place, popularly called “Meghala Konda” is situated in Paderu. If you plan a visit to this place, you might just hit the jackpot- not only does it have a great view of the stars, but it also gives visitors a glimpse of a spectacular ocean of clouds during early mornings!

4. Madagada Viewpoint

As this place is not as popular as the others on this list, it receives less footfall. This makes it an ideal destination for a quiet and undisturbed stargazing experience near Visakhapatnam!

Distance: 109 km

5. Simhachalam

To the people who might not want to travel much and yet enjoy the astonishing meteor shower in Visakhapatnam, Simhachalam Hill is the place for you! The Simhachalam trek offers a panoramic view of the city under the amazing starry sky.

So, why just stick to the same old parties? Pack your bags and start your new year on an adventurous note by watching a meteor shower at one of these spots in and around Visakhapatnam!

