The Andhra Pradesh government has declared Ratha Saptami a state festival and issued an order on 19 December, according to Srikakulam MLA Gondu Sankar.

According to a statement issued by the MLA, Ratha Saptami, also known as Sun God festival, will be celebrated at Arasavalli for three days from 4 February. The festival is celebrated every year to mark the birth day of Sun God.

Devotees in lakhs from Andhra Pradesh and its neighbouring States of Telangana and Odisha visit the Arasavalli temple, located 1 km away from Srikakulam, to have a darshan of the Lord on the auspicious day.

People believe that their wishes would be fulfilled if they pray the God during his ‘nija Rupa darsanam’ on the day.

Considered as one of the oldest sun temples in India, it draws devotees in large numbers on Ratha Saptami day.

The MLA has thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, and Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu for the government decision.

The MLA has further said the Sun temple would soon get a facelift as the central government sanctioned Rs 100 crore under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD).

With Ratha Saptami being declared a state festival of Andhra Pradesh, the district administration has decided to celebrate it for three days from 4 February on a big scale.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu