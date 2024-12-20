A comprehensive study, conducted collaboratively by IIT Guwahati, IIT Mandi, and the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) in Bengaluru, has mapped drought and flood risks across Indian districts. Titled “District-level Climate Risk Assessment for India: Mapping Flood and Drought Risks Using the IPCC Framework”, the report highlights Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Prakasam, and Kurnool as the high-risk drought-prone districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Districts facing medium drought risks include Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Kadapa, Anantapur, and Chittoor, while Nellore is the only district categorized under low drought risk.

When it comes to flood risks, Guntur, Krishna, and West Godavari have been identified as highly flood-prone areas. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, Prakasam, Kurnool, Anantapur, and Nellore fall into medium-risk zones for flooding. Visakhapatnam, Kadapa, and Chittoor districts are categorized as low flood-risk areas.

The report, released on December 13, 2024, at IIT Delhi, provides an analysis of climate vulnerabilities for 698 districts across India. It emphasizes how global warming is intensifying climate hazards, with extreme weather events becoming more frequent and severe.

Key Findings and Recommendations

The study underscores the importance of district-level risk mapping for floods and droughts, enabling policymakers to compare vulnerabilities and identify contributing factors such as exposure, hazards, and sensitivity. Dr Anita Gupta, head of scientific divisions at the Department of Science and Technology (DST), emphasized that the findings pave the way for identifying local vulnerabilities and addressing challenges faced by at-risk communities.

The report advocates a multi-pronged approach to tackling climate risks. It calls for sector-specific strategies, capacity-building initiatives, and the inclusion of future climate scenarios in risk assessments to enhance preparedness. Emerging threats like heat stress and landslides also warrant greater attention, it noted.

The inclusion of Visakhapatnam as a high-risk drought-one in the State reflects the need to adopt measures for tackling the issue.

