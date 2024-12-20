Train traffic was affected on the route between Visakhapatnam and Araku following derailment of a goods train in the early hours of 20 December. According to reports, the goods train, which was on its way to Kirandul from Visakhapatnam, derailed as a boulder fell on the track near Borra Caves in Ananthagiri mandal of ASR district disrupting traffic on the Kothavalasa-Kirandul line.

As a result, Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train was cancelled.

The railway staff, who reached the site where the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul goods train derailed, took up track restoration works on a war-footing.

Heavy rain for the past few days in Agency area under the influence of a low pressure area over Bay of Bengal is causing landslips in some parts of the district.

On 19 December, Ananthagiri in ASR district received 22.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours, while the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in the district on 20 December.

In September, landslides were reported in the district due to heavy rains. One person died and three others suffered injuries due to landslides at Chatrapalli village in the ASR district.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu