Visakha Dairy chairman Adari Anand Kumar, who unsuccessfully contested from the Visakhapatnam West Assembly constituency in the 2024 general elections, has resigned to the primary membership of the YSRCP.

He sent his resignation letter to party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on 20 December.

Along with him, nine directors of the dairy also quit the party. They were: SVV Sankara Rao, P Rama Kumari, S Suryanarayana, K Katamayya, Dadi Pawan Kumar, A Ramanababu, Ch Rajakumari, R Ramakrishna and Gangadhar.

It is learnt that Anand Kumar resigned from the party to fully focus on his dairy development.

His resignation came as a shock for the YSRCP which received a big jolt recently when former Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao left the party citing personal reasons.

Born in Yellamanchili of Anakapalle district in 1976, Adari Anand Kumar for the first time contested elections in 2019 from Anakapalle Lok Sabha constituency on the TDP ticket, but lost to Satyavthi of YSRCP.

Later, he joined the YSRCP and got the YSRCP ticket and contested from Visakhapatnam West Assembly constituency. He was defeated by sitting MLA Ganababu by a huge margin of 35,154 votes. After the elections, he was keeping away from party activities.

During the YSRCP regime, Anand Kumar was nominated to the post of Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises Corporation in 2023. Anand Kumar is the son of Visakha Dairy founder Adari Tulasi Rao.

Also read- Ratha Saptami declared a State festival

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu