From hills to heritage landmarks, Vizag has it all. If you have a free day and are wondering where to go -don’t worry, for this city has plenty of options to satisfy every traveler. Here are seven handpicked places you can explore in on a free day in Visakhapatnam.

1. Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Center

The Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Center is a peaceful escape into nature. Stroll through its woody trails, check out the walking nature library, and learn about native flora and fauna of the region. It’s a great place to unplug, breathe fresh air, and appreciate the greenery around you.

The center is located within the premises of the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary, which you can tour if you still have time to spare.

2. Vishwanadh Sports Club

If you’re a sports fan, Vishwanadh Sports Club is the place to feel the city’s energetic vibe. Whether it’s cricket, tennis, neon badminton, or swimming, this place houses a variety of fun sports and activities under one roof. The club even has an in-house café for a post-play snack!

3. Shilparamam Jathara

For a culourful and enriching burst of culture, head on over to Shilparamam Jathara in Madhurawada. This arts and crafts village is packed with unique Andhra Pradesh handicrafts like Kondapalli toys, Kalamkari prints, and more.

Grab a bite of traditional snacks, shop for souvenirs, and soak in the lively atmosphere at this cultural hotspot.

4. Indira Gandhi Zoological Park

This massive 625-acre zoo is a treat for kids and adults alike. You can spot majestic tigers, playful monkeys, and exotic birds as you explore the park, surrounded by the Eastern Ghats. It’s a great family-friendly spot that combines education and entertainment.

5. Rama Naidu Studios

Perched on a hilltop overlooking the Bay of Bengal, Rama Naidu Studios offers a peek into the world of Telugu cinema. The stunning views, charming film sets, and cinematic vibe make this a must-visit spot. Don’t forget your camera—the backdrop is pure Instagram gold.

6. RK Beach Road

RK Beach Road is the heartbeat of Vizag. This lively stretch offers something for everyone—you can explore the INS Kurusura Submarine Museum or TU 142 Aircraft Museum for a dose of history, shop for trinkets and artisanal products at the bustling Craft Bazaar, and wrap up your day with delicious street food like Muri Mixture while soaking in the sea breeze.

7. Kailasagiri

Kailasagiri is every Vizagites go-to spot for spectacular views of the city. This hilltop park is famous for its giant Shiva-Parvati statue, scenic gardens, and fun ropeway rides. The toy train ride around the park is a must-do, and you can even spend the day partaking in one of their newest adventure sports – ziplining and sky cycling.

From cultural experiences at Shilparamam to relaxing by the beach at RK Road, Vizag packs a lot into a day. Whether you’re a local rediscovering your city or a visitor with limited time, these seven places to explore ensure you get a slice of everything Visakhapatnam has to offer.

