Visakhapatnam man confesses to murder of a woman over affair

Spotting of the body of a woman, which was found stuffed in a suitcase and dumped in a forest area in Odisha, has led to the arrest of a person in a possible murder case in Visakhapatnam.

After finding the body, the Odisha police registered a case and, based on the CCTV footage, they traced the accused in Visakhapatnam. They arrested him with the help of the Visakhapatnam police on Thursday.

According to reports, Suresh Kumar, a car driver in Kancharapalem, had allegedly had an extra-marital affair with the victim, Sandhya.

When she insisted on marriage, Suresh Kumar attacked and murdered her.

After committing the crime, he bought a suitcase at Jagadamba junction and stuffed the body in it. He travelled to Rayagada with the suitcase, dumped it in the forest, and returned to Visakhapatnam.

Suresh Kumar confessed to the crime during interrogation.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu