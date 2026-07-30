Bhogapuram International Airport: Modi's Full Tour Timeline

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bhogapuram International Airport and launch other developmental projects between 11:30 AM and 12:55 PM on August 1.

According to his tour schedule, the Prime Minister will arrive at the airport at 10:45, where Governor Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Ministers will receive him.

Modi will reach the airport terminal at 10:55 by car, where a group of girls will perform Kuchipudi dance to accord him a grand welcome.

The Prime Minister will reach the public meeting venue at 11:25 AM. After inaugurating the Bhogapuram International airport, he will address a public meeting.

Modi will leave the airport for Delhi at 1.10 PM.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu