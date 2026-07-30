Bhogapuram Airport: First International Flight Takes Off Aug 17

The first commercial flight from Bhogapuram International Airport will operate to Singapore on August 17.

According to reports, a flight of the Singapore-based Scoot Airlines will arrive in Visakhapatnam on the night of August 16 and take off from the Bhogapuram airport to the garden city the next morning (August 17).

Meanwhile, arrangements for the inauguration of the greenfield airport have gained pace, with only two days left for the D-day.

The government is planning a grand welcome for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will inaugurate the airport on August 1. As part of this, 13,000 girls have been practising dhimsa dance to perform on the day. Similarly, a creative welcome design with 30,000 plants is being prepared.

Over 1,400 buses will be pressed into service to mobilise 65,000 people from the city. The buses will leave for Bhogapuram at 6 a.m. on August 1. The people will be supplied with food packets containing tomato bath, a banana, a biscuit packet and two water bottles.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu