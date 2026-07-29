Some beaches are known for their unique landscapes, others for their rich marine life, and a few have earned global recognition for offering experiences unlike anywhere else. Whether you are planning your next getaway or simply adding destinations to your travel bucket list, these beach destinations from around the world deserve a spot on your radar.

Best Beach Destinations in the World You Must Explore!

1. Pink Beach (Pantai Merah), Indonesia

Tiny marine organisms called Foraminifera, along with crushed coral and calcium carbonate, have blended with white sand over thousands of years, creating one of the world’s rarest beaches with a rose-tinted shoreline that contrasts with the clear waters and lush greenery.

Located within Komodo National Park in Indonesia, Pink Beach is accessible via Labuan Bajo, a fishing town closest to the beach. From there, visitors can take a boat to reach this unique destination. The best time to visit is during the dry season, from April to October, preferably in the early morning, when the seas are calmer and the skies are clearer. The rich marine life also makes it an ideal spot for snorkeling and diving.

2. ​One Foot Island, Cook Islands

Located within the stunning Aitutaki Lagoon, One Foot Island, locally known as Tapuaetai, is one of the Cook Islands’ most iconic attractions. It is known for its glassy teal waters, white sand, and protected natural environment. For World Oceans Day, One Foot Island was ranked 52nd in the 2026 Corona World’s 100 Best Beaches.

Locals proudly recount how the Cook Islands were named after Captain James Cook, who sailed in 1773 and 1777. Coconut and palm trees along the shoreline add to the island’s tropical charm. Its rich marine biodiversity makes it ideal for snorkeling, lagoon cruises, and other water-based activities. Visitors can also get their passports stamped at the island’s post office as a keepsake.

3. Whitehaven Beach, Australia

Stretching over seven kilometres, Whitehaven, best known for its aqua-blue waters, is the longest beach on Whitsunday Island. Its white sand is composed of 98% pure silica, giving it a fine, soft texture that also helps it retain less heat, making it comfortable to walk barefoot even on hot days.

The island is the traditional home of the Ngaro Aboriginal people, and its surrounding waters are home to endangered corals that visitors can explore while snorkeling or scuba diving in the Great Barrier Reef. Lucky visitors may also spot sea turtles, rays, and humpback whales in their natural habitat.

4. Praia da Falésia, Portugal

Stretching over 8 km along the central Algarve coast, Praia da Falésia is known for its multiple access points, which help it feel less crowded even during the busiest seasons.

The beach consists of multitudes with its dunes, high clay cliffs that unapologetically shine crimson, and native vegetation. Constant cliff erosion replenishes the shoreline with shades of beige that spread across its vast expanse. Whether you are into cliff-top walks, golfing holidays, water sports, or want to try the beachside restaurants, Praia da Falésia is the perfect spot. The peak season usually falls between July and August. However, if you prefer smaller crowds, September is a great time to visit.

5. Ipanema Beach, Brazil

According to the Indigenous Tupi people, who first settled along Brazil’s southeastern coast, the name ‘Ipanema’ means ‘bad water,’ as the area was not considered suitable for fishing. Today, however, this globally recognized beach reflects the spirit of the popular jazz classic “The Girl from Ipanema,” with markets, boutiques, eateries, and apartment buildings that capture its bustling urban lifestyle.

Ipanema is one of Rio de Janeiro’s hottest beaches and has limited natural shade. It is also a popular spot for surfing, with English-speaking instructors available for beginners. The beach offers scenic views of Morro Dois Irmãos, where the twin peaks resemble the dorsal fins of a fish, making it one of Ipanema’s most recognizable landmarks.

Each beach has its own story, shaped by nature, history, and its people. If these shores have inspired your wanderlust, pack your bags and let the tides lead the way.

Prefer the road more to the beaches? Here are some of the best road trips that you will love! Road trips from Vizag you’ll actually want to take!

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