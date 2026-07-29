GVMC to auction shops in Bheemili on August 5

A public auction will be held by GVMC at 11 a.m. on August 5 at the Bheemunipatnam Zonal Office to lease vacant shops on the ground floor of the commercial complex in Pedda Bazaar, Bheemili according to a press note issued by Bheemunipatnam Zonal Commissioner Vijay Kumar.

As part of this public auction, shops 1, 3, 8, 10, and 11 (general category) and shop 6 (SC category) in the commercial complex will be leased for a period of three years.

Those who wish to participate in the GVMC auction for vacant shops in Bheemili should attend the venue on the specified date and time.

Further details of the auction can be obtained at the Bheemunipatnam Zonal Office during office hours.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu