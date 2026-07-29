7 Best Vampire Movies and Series to Stream Right Now!

Vampires are mysterious and alluring. They cannot survive daylight, are immortal, and consume blood to sustain themselves. They have been a favourite in cultural media for decades, with many popular novels, movies, and shows dedicated to them. With the recent release of the third season of Anne Rice’s AMC adaptation, The Vampire Lestat, which ended on a banger cliffhanger, we are once more lured by these supernatural beings. Here are some recs for the best vampire movies and series that you can stream right now!

Best Vampire Movies and Series To Stream!

1. What We Do In The Shadows

Think Interview with the Vampire series met The Office. That is what this series offers, with six seasons centered on four eccentric vampires and how they adapt to modern life. This Emmy-winning series will have you laughing on the floor with the actors’ incredible performance.

OTT: JioHotstar

2. Interview with the Vampire

Starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Kirsten Dunst as Lestat de Lioncourt, Louis de Pointe du Lac, and Claudia, this movie adapts Anne Rice’s novel of the same name. It tells the story from Louis’s point of view, focusing on the complicated relationship and how it worsens with the arrival of the child vampire.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

3. The Vampire Diaries

Every OG fan of vampires knows this classic TV series. It is one of the most beloved vampire dramas, telling the tale of two vampiric brothers, Stefan and Damon Salvatore, who are drawn to Elena Gilbert, who resembles Katherine Pierce, the vampire who turned them.

OTT: JioHotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

4. Sinners

This Academy Award-winning movie is one you cannot miss.

Set in the 1930s, two identical twins and WWI veterans, Elijah ‘Smoke’ and Elias ‘Stack’ Moore, return to Clarksdale after working for the Chicago mob to start over again. They do not know about an even greater evil waiting to welcome them back.

OTT: JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video

5. Castlevania

Inspired by the popular video game series, this adult animated action horror series follows the last surviving member of a vampire hunter family, Trevor Belmont, who tries to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hands of Vlad Dracula. When he faces resistance from Dracula and his legion of vampires, Belmont is no longer alone, but joins a group of misfits racing to save humans.

OTT: Netflix

6. Abigail

A group of would-be criminals kidnaps the 12-year-old daughter of a powerful underworld figure. Holding her for ransom in an isolated mansion, they slowly wonder who is really trapped.

OTT: JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video

7. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

As her 16th birthday nears, Sabrina Spellman must reconcile her dual nature as a half-witch, half-mortal while fighting the evil forces that threaten her, her family, and the daylight world humans inhabit.

OTT: Netflix

With these top vampire movie and series recommendations, you’ll always have the perfect pick for your next supernatural binge. Let us know which ones are lighting up your screens this week!

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