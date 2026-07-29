Giri Pradakshina Crowd Chokes Vizag Traffic for Hours

Participation of heavy crowd in the annual event of Giri Pradakshina resulted in traffic jams at several places in Vizag on Tuesday.

Traffic came to a halt for hours at key junctions in Vizag like Venkojipalem, Hanumathawaka, Isukathota, Maddilapalem and NAD causing much inconvenience to the people, particularly the aged and women.

Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi was seen personally monitoring the situation making suggestions to staff on traffic regulation.

On the traffic snarls, the CP said it was due to non-adherence to the traffic advisory released by the city police much in advance.

Meanwhile, over 4.60 lakh devotees took part in the Pradakshina till 1 AM on July 29, according to the Simhachalam temple authorities.

“It’s takes 11 hours for me to complete the circumambulation,” says Kotilingam, a devotee from the NAD area. While expressing satisfaction over the arrangements, he lauded the role of voluntary organisations in providing food and water to the devotees.

For the devotees, who completed the ‘pradakshina’, it takes three hours for darshan of the Lord.

Read also: Three die as lorry hits van

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu