New movie releases: Spider-Man: Brand New Day, & 5 more!

For many of us, movies are more than just entertainment. They are an emotion. From celebrating our favourite stars on the big screen to experiencing the unmatched excitement of a first-day first-show, every release is an event worth looking forward to. Here’s what’s hitting theatres this week, starting from Spider Man: Brand New Day, Ohh My Dog, and more!

New movie releases: Spider Man: Brand New Day, & more!

1. Spider Man: Brand New Day

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the 38th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the fourth installment in the MCU’s Spider-Man series. Set after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), the film follows Peter Parker as he continues to protect a New York City that no longer remembers him. As Peter’s friends move on, he is forced to embrace a new chapter, with his abilities evolving in unexpected and potentially dangerous ways. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, and Mark Ruffalo, this is one of the year’s most anticipated theatrical releases.

Releasing on: 30 July 2026

2. Srinivasa Mangapuram

Written and directed by Ajay Bhupathi, with Tajuddin Syed as co-writer, Srinivasa Mangapuram is a romantic action drama starring debutants Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni as Vasu Babu and Rasha Thadani as Manga. The film follows two young lovers whose relationship is tested by hardships that threaten to tear them apart. Featuring a supporting cast of Mohan Babu, V.K. Naresh, and Brahmaji, with music composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, Srinivasa Mangapuram marks a promising big-screen debut for its lead pair!

Releasing on: 30 July 2026

3. Newton’s Third Law

If mystery thrillers are your go-to genre, Newton’s Third Law might be your next watch. Written and directed by Rajesh Karna, the film is set in 1999 and follows the investigation of a double murder that sets off a chain of secrets, lies, and unexpected consequences for those involved. Starring Abhinaya, Srinivas Avasarala, Jagapathi Babu, Sumanth, and Ravi Varma, this thriller promises an intriguing cinematic experience.

Releasing on: 31 July 2026

4. Bhai Tera Star Hai

Written and directed by Vivek B. Agrawal, Bhai Tera Star Hai follows Ajay Singh, an aspiring Bollywood star whose dreams take an unexpected turn after he places a high-stakes cricket bet to repay a gangster. As a lie involving his sister spirals out of control, a series of misunderstandings leaves gangsters, the police, and everyone involved scrambling for answers. Starring Raghav Juyal, Niharika NM, Sanjay Kapoor, Barkha Singh, Niki Walia, and Vivan Bhatena, the film features music composed by Amit Trivedi.

Releasing on: 30 July 2026

5. Ohh My Dog

If you’re looking for a heartwarming family drama, Ohh My Dog is worth adding to your watchlist. Written and directed by Amit Rai, the film follows a young boy who forms a special bond with a stray dog, reminding us of the unconditional love, loyalty, and companionship animals bring into our lives. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Pavan Malhotra, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, and Maahi Rai, this wholesome tale might tug at your heartstrings.

Releasing on: 31 July 2026

6. Sigma

Jason Sanjay, in his directorial debut, presents Sigma, an action-adventure heist thriller that follows a treasure hunter willing to cross every obstacle in pursuit of the ultimate prize. Packed with adrenaline, humour, and wit, the film promises an entertaining ride. Featuring music composed by S Thaman, the film stars Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, and Yog Japee.

Releasing on: 31 July 2026

With a diverse mix of genres in the new movie releases hitting theatres this week, there’s plenty to look forward to. Book your tickets, sit back, and immerse yourself in the magic of cinema. Lights, camera, action!

Read also: From Jaws to Hereditary: Best Horror Films to Watch Now!

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