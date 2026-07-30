Andhra University Hosts Seminar on Agentic AI, Career Tips

Venkata Ramana Satyavarapu, founder and CEO of Elevia AI, who previously worked for companies like Google and Microsoft, has exhorted students to focus on solving real-world problems through innovation, practical projects, and creative thinking. Speaking at a seminar on ‘agentic AI’ held at Andhra University College of Engineering for Women on Wednesday, Venkata Ramana explained the evolution of Artificial Intelligence and the concept of Agentic AI, highlighting how AI agents can independently reason, plan, and execute complex tasks.

He introduced students to modern AI technologies such as Transformers, Prompt Engineering, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), LangChain, MCP, and Agent-to-Agent (A2A) communication.

He emphasised the importance of strong programming fundamentals, curiosity, and continuous learning in the AI era. He also discussed challenges such as data drift and algorithm drift, stressing the need for reliable data and responsible AI development.

College Principal R Padamasree, Assistant Principal and HOD of IT&CA B Prajna, and HOD of ECE S Aruna felicitated Venkata Ramana.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu