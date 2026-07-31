PM Modi to Inaugurate Bhogapuram International Airport Tomorrow

Built on a sprawling 2,200-acre site at a cost of about Rs 4,500 crore, the Bhogapuram International Airport, named after ‘manyam’ leader Alluri Sitharama Raju, marks a new era in the aviation world, reflecting the glory of North Andhra.

Fulfilling the long-cherished dream of the people of North Andhra, the huge airport caters to the needs of the people of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, ASR, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle districts.

Listed under category 1 in the national registry of the authorised immigration checkposts, the greenfield airport promises world-class amenities to travellers.

To be innovative, the airport has been designed to reflect the rich culture and tradition of the people of North Andhra.

Big screens in the terminal building showcase the region’s famous temples and art forms. The famous Bobbili veena and colourful Etikoppaka toys on the premises offer a visual treat, while the aroma of Araku coffee draws visitors’ attention.

With a 3.8 km runway, it can handle six million passengers per year and is set to expand further.

As the airport is located 43.5 km away from Visakhapatnam, connectivity roads have been laid for hassle-free travel of passengers. Moreover, 20 electric buses will be operated to it from different parts of the city.

Proposed in 1997 by the then Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, the project received technical approval in 2015.

Taken up by the GMR group, it finally took shape after several twists and turns and is slated for grand inauguration tomorrow (August 1).

Keen on making the inaugural event historic, the State government is making arrangements on a big scale to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will inaugurate the airport.

A troupe of 13,000 girls has been practising for a couple of days to perform the dhimsa dance welcoming the chief guest. It is expected that over 3,00,000 people from North Andhra will cheer the Prime Minister, who addresses a public meeting to mark the occasion.

Read also: Preparations Begin for Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu