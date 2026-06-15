Vizag-Araku valley train places first in India Today survey 2026

The Vizag–Araku Vistadome train route has been ranked No. 1 Rail Tourism Route in the India Today National Tourism Survey 2026.

The route has been named for the award in the prestigious ‘Indian Routes Editors’ choice’ category for its pleasant journey through the Eastern Ghats.

The 131-km route, passing through 58 tunnels and over 84 bridges, reflects the engineering excellence.

Passing through dense forests, deep valleys, and waterfalls, the journey in the The Vizag–Araku Vistadome train coaches which feature panoramic glass roofs, 180-degree rotatable seats, large viewing windows, and an observation lounge, enhances travel on the scenic routes by offering immersive views of the surrounding landscapes.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh will receive the award on behalf of the State government at a function to be held in Goa on June 15.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu