Loved Maa Behen? Watch these movies like that next!

While there are many new OTT releases this month, there are some memorable movies that are making its rounds on social media. One of these is Maa Behen, a dark comedy thriller film, starring Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga, and Ravi Kishan. The movie revolves around a mother and her estranged daughters as they try and cover up a crime situation in a nosy neighbourhood where there is no secret that is hidden. This dark comedy movie has gained a lot of attraction, thanks to the incredible story, the cast’s action, and the nail-biting premise. Here are some movies like Maa Behen that you can watch this weekend!

Entertaining movies like Maa Behen to watch this weekend!

Maja Ma (Amazon Prime Video)

Pallavi Patel is a middle aged, devoted housewife who is famous for her dancing and her cooking. But what happens when a rumor about Pallavi threatens her son’s plans to marry his rich NRI girlfriend? Watch this chaotic movie to find out more!

Ready or Not (JioHotstar)

A wedding night of a bride takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a fatal game where there can be only one survivor.

The Trouble with Harry (Amazon Prime Video)

The harmonious residents of Highwater, Vermont are suddenly at a loss by the sudden appearance of a well-dressed dead body in a hillside near the town.

Darlings (Netflix)

Hamza and Badru’s love marriage takes a turn for the worse when Hamza turns out to be an abusive and alcoholic husband. When his behaviour leads to a tragedy, she begins to plan for revenge.

Death at a Funeral (Amazon Prime Video)

Daniel, a dutiful eldest son organises his father’s funeral and finds out that eccentric relatives and shocking revelations that may be the death of him, after all.

Queen (Amazon Prime Video)

After being dumped by her fiance, Rani decides to go on her honeymoon to Europe alone. This begins the start of self-discovering journey.

With these movies like Maa Behen that promise sharp dark comedy, entertaining premise, and brilliant acting, you’ll sure to be entertained. So, what are you waiting for? Watch these entertaining movies this weekend!

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