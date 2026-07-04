Before Alpha Movie: 6 Iconic Alia Bhatt Films You Must See!

Alia Bhatt, a skilled performer and a proficient actress, captivates audiences effortlessly with her remarkable acting skills. Her performance over the years has showcased diverse roles, emphasizing emotional range and remarkable luminary presence through extraordinary narratives. As Alpha (2026), an action-thriller movie of how a rogue commander turns into and uncovers truths from the past, is now running in the theatres. Here are 6 must-see films of Alia Bhatt that you cannot miss.

6 Must-See films of Alia Bhatt after watching Alpha in theaters!

1. Udta Punjab (2016)

A crime drama that perfectly portrays the situation of youth and migrant labourers in Punjab who are exploited and pushed into substance abuse. The film also shows how minor girls are physically and sexually abused by men against their will. Watch the film to find out how Pinky (Alia Bhatt), a timid hockey aspirant from a remote village, helps the police bust the drug mafia.

OTT: Netflix

2. Dear Zindagi (2016)

A comedy drama, where Kiara is seen in adverse situations and seeks help from a psychiatrist. The film focuses on mental health awareness and the unconventional methods of Dr. Jug, her therapist, who helped her to understand herself. This film further unfolds into lyrical and reflective moments of daily existence emphasizing simplicity of life.

OTT: Netflix

3. Raazi (2018)

This spy-thriller is a story of an Indian female agent, Sehmat, who works as an undercover agent for the Indian intel agency, who discovers an attack being planned by the Pakistani military on the Indian Navy ship, INS Vikrant. Watch this film to witness the ordeal of Sehmat in the enemy’s land and unveil the mystery.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

4. Gully Boy (2019)

A modern-day musical drama, in which Alia plays Safeena Firdausi, a young girl belonging to a conservative muslim family, whose explosive temper and volatility make her an overprotective girlfriend. Her fierce energy gives her an unapologetic identity.

OTT: Amazon Prime Video

5. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

A biographical crime drama in which a simple girl is pressured into prostitution against her will.

The film rightly depicts how Gangubai highlights and fights for the rights of sex workers and how society treats them as objects of desire. Watch this iconic film that voices against the prejudices and inhumanity faced by sex workers.

OTT: Netflix

6. Darlings (2022)

A black comedy, where Badru is a victim of domestic abuse by her husband, Hamza. Watch the film to find out if Badru will retaliate or continue to suffer.

OTT: Netflix

While these captivating narratives keep you hooked with immense drama and immersive spectacle, you can watch Alpha (2026), which is running in the theatres now. Do watch these 6 must-see films by Alia Bhatt and let us know which one is your favourite.

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