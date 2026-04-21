Biopics of legendary icons you must watch

With Michael Jackson’s much-anticipated biopic hitting theatres this Friday, excitement is reaching a fever pitch among fans and film lovers alike. The King of Pop’s extraordinary life and career are finally making their way to the big screen, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience. If you’re counting down the days or love seeing the stories of other legends come alive, you’re in for a treat.

Here is a list of biopics of legendary icons that you must watch:

1. Blonde

Norma Jeane grew up with a single mother battling paranoid schizophrenia, leading to a traumatic childhood marked by abuse and instability. After her mother’s institutionalisation, Norma navigates a painful past before reinventing herself as Marilyn Monroe. However, her struggles continue with exploitation in Hollywood, abusive relationships, and emotional turmoil, ultimately leading to her tragic death.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. Mary Kom

Priyanka Chopra steps into the shoes of Mary Kom, a six-time World Boxing Champion and Olympic medalist. From humble beginnings and battling poverty, gender bias, and lack of resources, to becoming a global icon, her journey is nothing short of inspiring. Even after motherhood, she makes a powerful comeback, proving her resilience.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. Oppenheimer

Based on the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, this film traces the journey of the “father of the atomic bomb.” It explores his role in leading the Los Alamos Laboratory during World War II, along with his personal struggles, moral dilemmas, and the political tensions that followed his groundbreaking work.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

4. Priscilla

This biopic delves into the life of Priscilla Presley and her relationship with Elvis Presley, famously known as the “King of Rock and Roll.” Their romance begins when she is just a teenager and eventually leads her to Graceland. The film highlights Elvis’s controlling nature and Priscilla’s growing loneliness, set against the backdrop of his rise and fall.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

5. Spencer

Kristen Stewart portrays Diana, Princess of Wales, one of the most beloved members of the British royal family. Known as the “People’s Princess,” she was admired for her compassion and humanitarian work. The film captures her emotional struggles within her marriage to Prince Charles and her quiet rebellion against royal expectations.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

As the world gets ready to revisit the legacy of Michael Jackson, there’s no better time to explore the lives of other trailblazing icons who have left a lasting impact. These biopics not only celebrate them but also offer a glimpse into the passion, struggles, and triumphs that defined them. So, as you gear up for Michael’s big moment, add these legendary stories to your watchlist for an inspiring journey through history.

Also read: OTT releases this week: From thrillers to true crime, here’s what to stream now!

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